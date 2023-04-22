New Delhi [India], April 22 (ANI): The month of Ramzan was filled with purity and compassion for all and now the festival of Eid-Ul-Fitr is being celebrated across the globe to spread love.

The beautiful moments from Eid celebrations are so heartwarming.

Let's look at how the world is celebrating the holy festival.

Eid Ul-Fitr in Ethiopia was celebrated on a grand scale as people gathered to offer greetings.

Muslims in Palestine did namaz for Eid in front of the Al-Aqsa mosque. The adorable pictures from the nation look heart-melting. The country amid chaos is still not ready to let go of these precious moments.

The courtyard of Aya Sofia mosque, Istanbul was filled with numerous visitors from all over the world. The moment was adorable as it narrated the submission of devotees to Allah.

Turkey celebrated Eid with a mass prayer to mark the first day of Eid-Ul-Fitr. The beautiful glimpses of the festival look heartwarming as it emits positivity among people.

Eid ul-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar. The festival is of great significance due to the moon sighting which has been part of Islamic culture for a long time. It is believed that Prophet Muhammad used to wait for news of sightings of the crescent moon as it narrated the beginning of a new month.

Ending the holy month of Ramzan and starting a new spiritual journey also marks the beginning of a new Islamic year.

Eid-ul-Fitr marks the month-long Ramzan fasting and the beginning of Shawwal which is the tenth month per the Islamic calendar. Since the observance of the moon is essential for ending Ramzan month and celebrating Eid, it is celebrated in different parts on different days usually with a one-day difference. (ANI)

