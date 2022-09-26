Navratri seems incomplete without Falguni Pathak's songs playing in the background, right? The celebrations for Navratri 2022 have begun from September 26, Monday. As you prep for the first garba night, get in the full festive vibes by playing some popular Navratri songs. Be it an enthusiastic garba beat or a slow dandiya tone, Falguni Pathak's songs are played on every night of the nine-day garba festival. So, if you're also looking for some of her famous garba and dandiya songs, you've ended up at the right place! From Maine Payal Hai Chhankai to Indhana Winva, we've got you a perfect compilation of her Navratri songs that are a must-play for festive celebrations. Scroll down to get Falguni Pathak's famous garba and dandiya songs playlist! Navratri 2022 Easy Garba Dance Steps for Beginners: How To Do Tran Tali Garba and Dodhiya Garba? Watch Simple Dance Tutorial Videos for Nine-Day Festival

Falguni Pathak’s Famous Garba and Dandiya Songs Playlist

Maine Payal hai Chhankai

Indhana Winva Gayi Thi

Odhni Odhu

Kesariyo Rang

Vasaladi

