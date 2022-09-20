Navratri 2022 is almost here! The most-awaited garba festival of the year is all set to begin on September 26, Monday. Garba is a dance form that is performed during Sharad Navratri in Gujarat and other western states of the country. People dance in traditional attire to welcome Goddess Durga, who arrives on the earth during Shardiya Navratri. The nine-day festival is observed with great pomp, with devotees performing garba in different styles to celebrate the auspicious festival. Navratri 2022 will be celebrated till Dussehra, which falls on October 5, Wednesday. As you look forward to doing the garba during the nine-day festival, learn how to do Tran Tali garba (three-clap) and Dodhiya garba for Sharad Navratri. Watch tutorial videos for Navratri 2022 easy garba dance steps for beginners.

During the Navratri festival, people gather in public places to perform puja for Maa Durga and seek her blessings for a prosperous life ahead. After the special puja, they start doing the garba (traditional dance form of Gujarat) around the centrally lit lamp or a picture of the Goddess. Men and women wear colourful clothes during garba and dandiya festivities. While women dress in Chaniya Choli, men groom themselves in Kediyu. Different styles of garba are also performed by various groups who get their steps in sync while grooving to the regional Gujarati songs. Before you get into the festive fever of Navratri, learn easy steps, to begin with, for the enthusiastic dance form this festive season. Learn from the Navratri 2022 easy garba tutorials we present below. Navratri 2022 Bhog for 9 Days: From Ghee to Sesame Seeds, List of Prasad To Offer to 9 Forms of Goddess Durga During Sharad Navratri Festivities

Navratri 2022 Easy Garba Dance Steps for Beginners

Ek Tali, Do Tali & Teen Tali Garba Tutorial Video

Dodhiya Garba Steps Turorial Video

Tran Tali Garba for Navratri 2022

Get set, and go for the Navratri festival by practising simple garba steps, to begin with. Learn Ek Tali, Do Tali, and Teen Tali along with the famous Dodhiya garba and tap your footsteps in the most traditional manner! Happy Navratri!

