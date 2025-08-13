As Ganeshotsav 2025 kicks off in Mumbai, police issued a stern warning that the court-imposed DJ ban remains fully in force across the city, emphasising that violators will face fines, equipment seizure, and possible license revocation. While crowds thronged mandals like Lalbaug, Parel, and Dadar to welcome Ganpati, authorities urged the use of traditional instruments over amplified music. The Bombay High Court’s order restricts noise levels to 50 decibels between 10 pm and 6 am, citing health and safety concerns from past excessive noise incidents. Some mandal organisers argue the restrictions unfairly target the festival, noting DJs are common at other events. Police confirmed they will closely monitor all processions and are ready to take strict action against any breach, ensuring compliance with the ban. Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 in Mumbai: From Lalbaugcha Raja to Khetwadi Ganraj; 7 Popular Ganpati Pandals To Visit During This Year’s Ganeshotsav.

DJ Ban Enforced in Mumbai, Police Remind Ahead of Ganeshotsav 2025

