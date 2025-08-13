Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganeshotsav in Maharashtra, is an auspicious Hindu festival that marks the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesh. On Ganesh Chaturthi, Lord Ganesh is worshipped as the god of wisdom, prosperity, and good fortune. Lord Ganesh was believed to be born during the Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month, corresponding to August or September in the English calendar. This year, Ganesha Chaturthi 2025 begins on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, while Ganesha Visarjan, i.e., Anant Chaturdashi, falls on Saturday, September 6, 2025. Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Puja Prasad Recipes: Modak, Ladoo and Other Favourite Sweets of Lord Ganesha To Offer As Bhog on Vinayaka Chavithi.

The celebrations usually begin with the installation of Ganesha idols in homes, pandals, and temples, as well as rituals, prayers, and cultural performances. Devotees offer sweets like modaks, which are believed to be Lord Ganesha’s favourite, along with flowers, fruits, and other offerings. This Ganpati, here’s a list of 7 iconic Ganesh pandals in Mumbai that are especially famous and worth visiting during Ganeshotsav. Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Date in India: Know the Significance of Madhyahna Kala, Rituals and Forbidden Moon Sighting Explained.

1. Lalbaugcha Raja

Lalbaugcha Raja is an iconic place in Mumbai during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. Revered as the ‘King of Lalbaug’, this is arguably Mumbai’s most famous Ganpati. Established in 1934, it's celebrated for fulfilling devotees' wishes and draws over 1.5 million visitors daily during the festival. The idol gives darshan to the devotees for 11 days; thereafter, it is immersed in the Arabian Sea at Girgaon Chowpatty on the day of Anant Chaturdashi.

2. Mumbaicha Raja in Ganesh Galli, Lalbaug

Mumbaicha Raja is a historic pandal in Mumbai that was founded in 1928. This Ganpati idol is installed by the Lalbaug Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal in Ganesh Galli, Lalbaug, Mumbai. It is one of Mumbai's oldest and most popular Ganesh pandals, known for its unique themes and impressive 22-foot idol. The pandal is located near Lalbaugcha Raja and is a major attraction during the 11-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival. This popular pandal is known for its creative set themes and eco-friendly Ganesh idols.

3. Andhericha Raja in Andheri West

A suburban favourite established in 1966, this pandal is celebrated for its consistency, thematic decorations, and celebrity visitors. Azad Nagar Sarvajanik Utsav Samiti was established 54 years ago by the blue-collar workers of Golden Tobacco Company, Tata Special Steel, and Excel Industries Ltd. These people had moved from Lalbaug. M.K. Menon, Tukaram Salaskar, Vasudev Kasalkar, etc., were the founder members who started this Ganeshotsav.

4. GSB Seva Mandal at King’s Circle, Matunga

Admired for its opulent, tradition-rich celebrations, this pandal features a seated Ganesh adorned with real gold and silver ornaments and strong Vedic ritual emphasis. This year is the 71st year of the Ganeshotsav here which will be held from August 27 to 31, at the usual venue, viz. Shree Sukrateendra Nagar, King's Circle. The organisation was established in 1951 as a non-profit, charitable trust and registered under the Bombay Public Trust Act, 1950.

5. Khetwadi Cha Ganraj, 12th Lane, Khetwadi

The Khetwadi Cha Ganraj Ganpati is popular for its towering Ganesh idols and elaborate annual themes. It’s visually spectacular and spiritually engaging. Year by year, making of different kinds of idols of Ganesh 28 to 35 feet high, the Mandal made the highest idol of Ganesh 40 feet high in Parshuram Avtar in the year 2000, which is the highest idol of Ganesh in Indian history.

6. Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani in Chinchpokli

Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani is one of the most revered and celebrated Ganesh idols in Mumbai. This pandal, established in 1920, attracts thousands of devotees every year during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. It is popular for its grandeur and rich traditions.

7. Keshavji Naik Chawl Ganpati in Girgaon

Keshavji Naik Chawl Ganpati is another popular one. It is recognised as Mumbai’s oldest public Ganpati pandal, dating back to 1893. It offers a simple, traditional atmosphere with a natural clay idol and minimal fanfare.

These Ganpati pandals represent a blend of history and great devotion, each offering a unique experience. This Ganesh Chaturthi 2025, make it a point to visit these beautiful pandals and make this Ganeshotsav a memorable one!

