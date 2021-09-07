With Ganesh Chaturthi falling on September 10, people have started preparing for the festival in its own special way. After all, it is time to welcome Ganpati Bappa. But before getting Lord Ganesha idols and Ganesh Sthapana at home, people set up the mandap and makhar (his throne and background). Makhar decoration is an integral part of the festivities. And if are looking for latest Ganesh Chaturthi makhar decoration ideas at home, we have got it all sorted for you. We bring you a list of amazing hand-made and eco-friendly makhar decoration ideas to help you celebrate the festival in a different yet special way. The videos for unique DIY (Do It Yourself) decoration ideas are listed below. Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: From Lalbaugcha Raja to Khetwadi Cha Raja, Famous Ganpati Mandals –Guidelines, Live Streaming Options and Other Information Before You Decide To Visit.

Simple and Eco-Friendly Ganpati Makhar Decoration with Cardboard

DIY Ganpati Makhar Decoration

Home-Made Ganpati Makhar Decoration Ideas

Ganpati Decoration Ideas In Lockdown!

Eco-Friendly Ganpati Decoration Ideas

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)