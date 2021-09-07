Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most celebrated festivals in Maharashtra. Every year the Hindu festival observed in honour of Lord Ganesha attracts thousands of devotees to pay their respects in a zestful and beautiful manner. This year, Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 will be celebrated on September 10 and continue until September 19. A common ritual that is practised during the 11-day festival, called Ganeshotsa, is to visit some of the popular Ganesh mandals where popular Ganesh idols are placed. Though, last year it was not possible due to COVID-19 and its protocols. But, this year, the devotees look forward to celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 with full zeal and enthusiasm.

So, let's have a look at the most popular Ganpati mandals that you didn't know about but plan to visit this season. We will also provide you with information on these mandals conducting virtual celebrations wherein you can do Ganpati darshan sitting in the safety of your home. These live streaming links and telecast would come in handy.

1. Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai

Known to be the most famous and the most visited Ganesh idol in Maharashtra, Lalbaugcha Raja or 'King of Lalbaug' is situated in Putlabai Chawl, next to Lalbaug police station in the Lalbaug Market of Mumbai. Since 1934, the legendary idol managed by Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, has been visited by lakhs and lakhs of devotees every year. You can visit with the Mandal celebrating the Ganesh festival in a traditional way adhering to all COVID-19 related guidelines and restrictions. Or, you can also follow all the proceedings on their official website.

“Lalbaugcha Raja Ganeshotsav Mandal will observe Ganesh Chaturthi while adhering to COVID-19 guidelines. A 4-feet tall Ganesh idol will be installed on September 10,” Lalbaugcha Raja Ganeshotsav Mandal, Secretary to the Mandal Sudhir Salvi said while speaking to ANI.

2. Andhericha Raja in Mumbai

"Andhericha Raja" or "King of Andheri" is unique in its own right. Situated on Veera Desai Road, Andheri West, Mumbai, the life-size structure Andhericha Raja managed by Azad Nagar Sarvajanik Utsav Samiti is the only idol in Mumbai to immerse the idol on Sankashti Chaturthi or Sankashti Day rather than on Anant Chaturdashi. This year, the Ganesh idol will be decorated as heaven and the celebration would be a low-key affair keeping in view the COVID-19 protocols. The Mandal was first established in 1966. Here's the official website of Andhericha Raja.

3. Chinchpoklicha Chintamani in Mumbai

The 101-year old Chinchpoklicha Raja of Parel will hold Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 celebrations, with down-scaled celebrations. They will be worshipping the silver idol in their office. Situated in Chinchpokli, Mumbai, the oldest Mandal's exquisite pandal has been famous for its grand designs and decorations. It was first established in 1920. You can follow the official Instagram and Facebook page along with their official website for all that's happening at Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani.

4. Khetwadi Cha Raja in Mumbai

Founded in 1959, the breathtaking Ganesh idol of Khetwadi cha Ganraj or Khetwadi Cha Raja is one of the most decorated idols in Mumbai as it is decked up in real gold jewellery and diamonds. It is situated in Khetwadi, Grant Road, Mumbai. The Mandal will hold the traditional celebrations along with necessary restrictions and protocols. Here's the official website of Khetwadi Cha Raja.

5. Shri Kasba Ganpati in Pune

Also called the "Manacha Pahila Ganpati" or the most-revered Ganpati, the idol holds the status of being the most popular Mandal in Pune. It was introduced in 1893 and is situated in Kasba Peth, Pune. Here's the official website of Shri Kasba Ganpati organised by Shree Kasba Ganapati Mandal.

6. Guruji Talim Ganpati in Pune

Known to be the oldest Mandals in Pune, the Guruji Talim Ganpati started in 1887, which is even before Lokmanya Tilak revived the Ganesh festival. Situated in Ganpati Chowk, Laxmi Road, Pune, the idol is given third preference in the immersion procession on the last day of the festival. Here's the Facebook page of Guruji Talim Ganpati.

The height of idols should not exceed 4 feet for Ganpati mandals in public places. According to a CNN-News 18 report, the BMC has allowed only 519 mandals to set up Ganpati pandals for Ganeshotsav this year. Mumbai Police in its Ganesh Chaturthi guidelines has urged Ganpati mandals to promote online darshan for devotees. And in case, a devotee is physically visiting Mandals, a token system and schedule should be in place to avoid crowding. Processions on immersion day or Ganesh Visarjan are banned.

While the approved community pandals will continue with the celebrations in Maharashtra, the government is still taking care of situations that may arise due to COVID-19 in place. Necessary guidelines have been put for the successful celebration of the Ganpati festival throughout the state.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 07, 2021 10:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).