Ganesh Chaturthi or Vinayaka Chaturti, or Vinayaka Chaviti is the celebration of the arrival of Lord Ganesha to earth from Kailas Parvat. Observed on the fourth day in the dark phase of Bhadrapada month, Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 will be celebrated from September 10. While the fourth day in every month is celebrated as Chaturthi, dedicated to Lord Ganapati, the commemoration of Ganesh Chaturthi is a unique annual event. It is celebrated with great enthusiasm and zeal in South India as well as Maharashtra and Goa. As we prepare to celebrate the grand festival that is Ganapati Chaturthi 2021, here is everything you need to know about the celebration from Ganpati Sthapana shubh muhurat to Ganesha Visarjan date. September 2021 Festivals & Events: From Teacher’s Day to Ganesh Chaturthi, Here’s a List of Major Celebrations This Month.

When is Ganesh Chaturthi 2021?

As mentioned before, Ganesh Chaturthi is the celebration of the Chaturthi tithi in the dark phase (Krishna Paksha) of Bhadrapada month. This celebration usually falls in the month of September. Ganesh Chaturthi Tithi Begins at 12:18 AM on September 10, 2021, and will go on till 09:57 PM on September 10, 2021.

Celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi

Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 will be celebrated on September 10. Ganesh Chaturthi is usually a 10-day festival where devotees invite Lord Ganesha into their homes, pray to Him, and offer Him various sweets and delicacies. On the day of Chaturthi, the idol of Lord Ganesha is brought into homes and societies, and the 10-day festivity begins. The Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 dates are as follows:

Ganpati Sthapana or Madhyahna Ganesha Puja Muhurat - September 10, 11:21 AM to 01:49 PM

Ganesha Visarjan on Sunday, September 19, 2021

It is important to note that the Ganapati Visarjan can be done in 1.5 days, 3 days, 5 days, 7 days or 11 days. In addition to this, some people also perform Gauri Visarjan, which is usually on the sixth day. However, the most important and grand Ganapati Visarjan usually occurs on the 10th day, called Anant Chaturdashi. September 19 marks this celebration.

Significance of Ganesh Chaturthi

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations revolve around the belief that Lord Ganesha comes to earth to visit his devotees every year. It is believed that the almighty, who is also known as Vighnaharta (destroyer of troubles or sadness), resides at the homes of his devotees and blesses them with all the happiness and prosperity. Ganesh Chaturthi celebration is a great way for communities to get together and celebrate.

The celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi is especially grand across Maharashtra, especially in Mumbai, Pune and other cities where community Ganapati festivals are organised, and thousands of devotees visit these Ganapati mandaps to offer their prayers and seek blessings from Lord Ganesha. The commemoration of Ganesh Chaturthi is bound to be on a much smaller scale this year as well, citing the current situations. However, people are sure to celebrate this festival with their close family and friends to the fullest.

