Vikram Samvat 2077 has started and people in the state of Gujarat are celebrating Gujarati New Year. It is usually celebrated a day after Badi Diwali, the day when Lakshmi Pujan is performed. However, as per panchang and tithi, Gujarati New Year is celebrated on November 16 (Monday). Chopda Pujan is considered to be one of the important traditions for the people of the Hindu community. Diwali is considered to be the last day of the financial year, for people who begin their accounts on the day of Diwali. People perform pujas in their new account books, marking the celebrations of Chopda Pujan. It is also called Muhurat Puja in parts of the country. If you are looking for more details about Chopda Pujan significance along with Gujarati New Year wishes and messages with Vikram Samvat 2077 HD images, Nutan Varshabhinandan wishes and photos to celebrate Bestu Varas, you will find it here.

What Are the Rituals (Puja Vidhi) of Chopda Pujan?

There are several rituals that people follow on the day of Chopda Pujan. The day is quite important for the business community. People perform special pujas on their new account books on the occasion of Chopda Pujan. While businessmen close accounts’ books of the previous year and worship the new account books, students also worship their books. And not just the account or business-related books are worshipped on Chopda Pujan day, people also perform pujas on spiritual books.

At the time of Chopda Puja, people open new ledgers in their new account books. They worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha, offering them flowers, and seeking their blessings for the upcoming New Year. In the states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Rajasthan, the occasion of Chopda Puja also marks the beginning of their new financial year.

What is the Significance of Chopda Pujan?

Chopda Pujan holds a significant meaning for people who run their business or are in the mercantile industry. Since Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha are worshipped on the occasion of Chopda Puja, it is believed that people who observe all the rituals of Chopda Pujan with devotion and dedication, they are blessed immensely. The Gods and Goddesses bestow happiness, health, and wealth on those devotees, and remove the obstacles in their life.

Happy Gujarati New Year Wishes in English and Gujarati

Happy Gujarati New Year (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Year Full of Adventure, Enjoyment, Merriment and Lots of Smiles That Together Make It the Most Memorable Time of Your Life….. Best Wishes on New Year.

Happy Gujarati New Year (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the First Day of Gujarati New Year Marks the Beginning of Many New Things in Your Life and Make It the Most Amazing Year of Your Life…. Happy Gujarati New Year to You.

Happy Gujarati New Year (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Pray to God to Give You a Sparkling, Glittering and Happy Year Ahead…. I Pray for Your Good Health and Happy Life…. Wishing You the Best of the Times…. Happy Gujarati New Year.

Happy Gujarati New Year (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Nutan Varshabhinandan Shubheccha!

Happy Gujarati New Year (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the New Year Start With Fresh Joys and a Life Filled With Peace. May You Experience Warmth and Togetherness and Prosperity Too. Happy Gujarati New Year!

November 16 marks the last day of five-day-long Diwali 2020 festival. The day will see major celebrations such as Bhai Dooj, Chitragupta Puja and Vishwakarma Puja along with Gujarati New Year. We wish everyone a great, fun-filled festival day. May your New Year, those who are observing have great Vikram Samvat 2077 ahead. Happy New Year!

