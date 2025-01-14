Gulzarilal Nanda Death Anniversary is observed every year in India on January 15. Gulzarilal Nanda Death Anniversary 2025 falls on Wednesday, January 15. He was an important leader, and he served as India’s acting prime minister twice. Gulzarilal Nanda was known for his service and dedication to the country. He played a very important role in India’s politics after independence. He died on January 15, 1988. On his death anniversary, people remember all the contributions he made to the nation. His leadership and commitment to the nation continue to inspire millions of people to date. In 1997, he was honoured with the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award. To know more about the inspirational figure, watch the full Bharat Ratna: The Jewels Of India video below. Bhagwan Das Jayanti 2025: Who Was Bhagwan Das? Meet the Freedom Fighter Who Made Significant Contribution to India’s Independence Movement and More (Watch Video).

Watch 'Bharat Ratna: The Jewels Of India' Gulzarilal Nanda Video:

