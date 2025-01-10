Bhagwan Das Birth Anniversary is celebrated in India every year. Bhagwan Das Birth Anniversary 2025 falls on Sunday, January 12. It marks the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Das. Bhagwan Das was born on January 12, 1869, in Varanasi, India. Coming from a scholarly family, he received traditional education. He was inspired by Mahatma Gandhi, and he took part in civil disobedience campaigns and protests. He was also a social reformer and honoured with the Bharat Ratna in 1955. To know more about Bhagwan Das, watch the video from Bharat Ratna: The Jewels of India. This show highlights the lives of Bharat Ratna recipients, showcasing their remarkable stories through engaging graphics and insights. Lal Bahadur Shastri Death Anniversary 2025: ‘Jai Jawan Jai Kisan,’ a Look Back at India’s Former Prime Minister’s Rich Legacy (Watch Video).

Watch the Below Video on Bhagwan Das to Learn More About Him:

