The festive season in India kicks off with a bunch of harvest festivals. And one of them happens to be Bhogi. Now, this beautiful festival of Bhogi or Bhogi Pandigai is the first day of the four-day Makar Sankranti celebration in the Indian states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu. Bhogi 2022 falls on January 13, Thursday. It will be followed by Thai Pongal or the main Pongal day in Tamil Nadu and Sankranthi in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. People send each other lovely greetings and messages, which is why we bring you a collection of special Happy Pongal 2022 wishes, messages, greetings, images and wallpapers. Bhogi 2022 Wishes in Telugu: WhatsApp Status, Bhogi Pandigai Messages, Bhogi Panduga Subhakankshalu Greetings, SMS and Quotes to Greet on First Day of Pongal Harvest Festival.

Happy Bhogi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Almighty Bless You All With the Best of Health, Wealth & Prosperity. Wishing You a Prosperous Future and a Happy Bhogi!

Happy Bhogi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Rejoice in the Charm of Tradition and Celebrations. Have a Happy and Joyous Bhogi Pongal!

Happy Bhogi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Festival May Be the Start of Your Brighter Days, Blessed With Prosperity and Joy. Happy Bhogi!

Happy Bhogi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing That This Festival Brings Good Luck and Prosperity and Hoping That It Is Joyous, and Fills Your Days Ahead With Happiness. Have a Wonderful Bhogi Pongal.

Bhogi Wishes in Telugu

Happy Bhogi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Gatanni Tolaginchaṇḍi, Mundunna Bhaviṣyattunu Veliginchaṇḍi. Ee Nuthana Samvatsaranni Marinta Goppaga Aarambhinchaṇḍi. AA Bhogi Maṇṭala Velugulato Sarikotta Uṣhodayaniki Swagatham Palakaṇḍi. Bhogi Paṇḍaga Subhakaankshalu.

Happy Bhogi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Meeloni Cheḍunu, Duralavaṭlanu, Cheḍu Saavasalanu Bhogi Maṇṭallo Veseyaṇḍi. Jeevithamlo Kotta Velugunu Aahwaninchaṇḍi. Bhogi Paṇḍaga Subhakaankshalu!

