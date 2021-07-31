International Friendship Day 2021 will be celebrated on August 1. Every year, this celebration takes place on the first Sunday in the month of August. International Friendship Day is celebrated as a way to commemorate the rare bonds of friendships that are always there for us through thick and thin. To mark the event, there are beautiful, thoughtful and lovely quotes on friendship that you may share on the day. There are also Friendship Day 2021 wishes, greetings, messages, images and HD wallpapers to share with your BFFs. Friendship Day 2021 Greetings & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Greetings, Quotes About Friendship and Wallpapers for BFFs!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Thank You for Everything That You Have Done for Me, My Riches Do Not Lie in Material Wealth but in Having Friends Like You – A Precious Gift From God! Happy Friendship Day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Friendship Is a Rainbow Between, Two Hearts, Sharing Seven Feelings: Love, Happiness, Truth, Faith, Secret, Trust, and Sadness. Happy Friendship Day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Good Friends Are Hard To Find, Harder To Leave, and Impossible To Forget. Happy Friendship Day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Am Lucky To Have Spent Less Than Half My Life Finding You and Wish To Spend the Rest Keeping You. Happy Friendship Day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Remember, the Greatest Gift Is Not Found in the Store but in the Hearts of True FRIENDS. Happy Friendship Day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: A Friend Like You Fills the Life With Happiness and Blessings. Lots of Love to You My Dear Friend. Happy Friendship Day.

