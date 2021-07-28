International Friendship Day or Friendship Day, or Friend's Day is around the corner. It is one of the many days dedicated to celebrating friends and friendship worldwide. Every year on the first Sunday of August, Friendship Day is celebrated by several countries like India, the United States of America, Bangladesh and Malaysia. So, when is Friendship Day 2021 in India? What is the date of the International Friendship Day celebration this year? Let us find it all out, including the history and significance of this fun holiday. Sisters Day 2021: Date, History, Significance & Gift Ideas Related to National Sisters’ Day Celebrations.

Friendship Day 2021 Date

Friendship Day is celebrated on the first Sunday of August every year in many countries, including India. Friendship Day 2021 date in India is August 1. Other countries like Bangladesh, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates and the United States of America will also be celebrating Friendship Day on the first Sunday of August.

Significance of Friendship Day

Friendship Day is about celebrating friends and friendship. Friends are the family that one chooses. Lucky are those who are blessed with true and genuinely caring people in their lives. They are one's support system. Friends are true cheerleaders and, no, not yes-men, but without a shadow of a doubt, people who care about one's well-being selflessly. And this day celebrates these wonderful people and their strong bond of friendship.

History Behind Friendship Day Observance

The history behind International Friendship Day is kind of a bummer; however, it struck a chord with people, and that's what matters. Friendship Day was a brainchild of the greeting cards industry to improve their sale. It was originated by Joyce Hall, the founder of Hallmark cards, in 1930. The Greeting Card Association promoted Friendship Day during the 1920s; however, it met with consumer resistance as it was too obvious a marketing gimmick. It was first proposed in 1958 in Paraguay as the "International Friendship Day."

Nevertheless, Asian countries, especially India, Bangladesh, and Malaysia, played an important role in revival interest in the fun holiday. They were completely blown away by the idea of the Friendship Day celebration. Young people, especially school and college-goers, love celebrating Friendship Day. In fact, the tradition of tying the Friendship Day band on the wrist, buying gifts and flowers for friends are all very common. And with social networking sites in the picture, interest in the celebrations got better. Happy Friendship Day 2021!

