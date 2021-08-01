Friends are the family that we choose. Lucky are those who are blessed with true friends in their lives. Best friends forever do challenge the age-old saying ‘blood is thicker than water’ because these people while not sharing your bloodline happen to be your life. A good friend can be your guiding light and influence in many ways. To celebrate this thick bond of friendship, there’s a special day, International Friendship Day. Also referred to as just Friendship Day, it is celebrated every year on the first Sunday of August. To mark this lovely day, we bring you a collection of thoughtful quotes by famous personalities on friendship.

Friendship Day Quote: “Friendship Is the Hardest Thing in the World To Explain. It’s Not Something You Learn in School. But if You Haven’t Learned the Meaning of Friendship, You Really Haven’t Learned Anything.” — Muhammad Ali

Friendship Day Quote: “Don’t Make Friends Who Are Comfortable To Be With. Make Friends Who Will Force You To Lever Yourself Up.” — Thomas J. Watson

Friendship Day Quote: “Each Friend Represents a World in Us, a World Possibly Not Born Until They Arrive, and It Is Only by This Meeting That a New World Is Born.” — Anais Nin

Friendship Day Quote: “The Most Beautiful Discovery True Friends Make Is That They Can Grow Separately Without Growing Apart.” — Elisabeth Foley

Friendship Day Quote: “Sometimes, Being With Your Best Friend, Is All the Therapy You Need.” -Unknown

Friendship Day Quote: “I Would Rather Walk With a Friend in the Dark, Than Alone in the Light.” -Helen Keller

Friendship Day Quote: “What Draws People To Be Friends Is That They See the Same Truth. They Share It.” -C.S. Lewis

Friendship Day Quote: “Some People Arrive and Make Such a Beautiful Impact on Your Life, You Can Barely Remember What Life Was Like Without Them.” -Anna Taylor

Friendship Day Quote: “Many People Will Walk in and Out of Your Life, but Only True Friends Will Leave Footprints in Your Heart.” -Eleanor Roosevelt

