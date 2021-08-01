International Friendship Day 2021 will be celebrated on August 1. However, the origin of Friendship Day celebrations in the United States dates back to the 1920s. Friendship Day celebration is said to have been promoted by greeting card companies in the early 1920s. In 1930, Joyce Hill, the founder of Hallmark cards, intended that every year, August 2 is celebrated as Friendship Day. However, since celebrations on working days may have become more difficult, this date was later shifted to the first Sunday in the month of August. In 1958, the suggestion of celebrating this day as International Day of Friendship was first proposed in Paraguay. Friendship Day 2021 Gift Ideas: 4 Affordable yet Amazing Products To Gift Your Buddy on This Special Day.

One popular trend of celebrating International Day of friendship is making and gifting friendship bands not just to those who matter and are special to us but also to new people you want to initiate a friendship with. We hope that this Friendship Day brings with it all happiness and love.

