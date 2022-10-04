Maha Navami is the final day of the nine-day festival of Navratri and the third day of Durga Puja which begins with Shodhasopachar puja. The day falls on the ninth day of the Shukla paksha of the Hindu lunar month of Ashwin. Maha Navami 2022 will be observed on Tuesday, 4 October, which will be devoted to the worship of the ninth incarnation of Goddess Durga, Devi Siddhidatri. On this day, also considered the Paran Day for Sharad Navratri fasts, devotees break their vrat after organising Kanya Pujan. To mark the holy event, we have curated Happy Maha Navami 2022 wishes, Subho Nabami greetings, Durga Navmi 2022 messages, HD wallpapers and SMS.

