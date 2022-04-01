Kashmiri Pandits or Kashmiri Hindus usher on their New Year's Day on Chaitra Shukla Pratipada or the first day of the bright fortnight of the month of Chaitra. The occasion is popularly known as Navreh, which means new beginnings. It is believed that the Saptarishi period of the Kashmiri Hindus started on the day of Navreh, 5079 years ago. People prepare Navreh thali and worship their local Goddess Sharika on the day of New Year. To celebrate, Navreh 2022, we have curated HD images, WhatsApp messages, quotes, SMS and sayings for your beloved ones below. Navreh or Kashmiri New Year 2022 Date: Know Significance, Rituals and Celebrations Dedicated to Hindu Goddess Sharika.

