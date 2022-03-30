Navreh is derived from two Sanskrit words, 'Nava Varsha,' which means the New Year. It is the first day of the New Year for Kashmiri Hindus. Kashmiri Hindus are native to the Kashmir Valley of India, and their largest community is the Kashmiri Pandits. This year, Navreh will start on Saturday, 2nd April. Kashmiri Pandits celebrate their New Year's Day or Navreh on Chaitra Shukla Pratipada or the very first day of the bright fortnight of the month of Chaitra. Kashmiri pandits observe the day by following their Sapt Rishi Calendar. It is believed that the Saptarishi era of the Kashmiri Hindus or Kashmiri Pandits began on the day of Navreh, that too 5079 years back. The Kashmiri New Year officially starts when the moon enters the constellation Mesha or Aeries. Hindu New Year’s Days 2022 Dates Across Different Indian States: Gudi Padwa, Cheti Chand, Ugadi, Navreh and Other Celebrations As per Hindu Lunisolar Calendar.

Significance And Rituals Of Navreh

On the auspicious occasion of Navreh, Kashmiri Pandits worship their Goddess Sharika, who is another form of Maa Durga. It is believed that around 5000 years ago, Saptrishis gathered at the Sharika Parabata to honour Devi Sharika at her abode. The evening of Kashmiri New Year, falls on Amavasya or the last night of the dark fortnight. During that time people keep a thali/plate filled with cooked rice, a cup of curds, bread, a few walnuts, almanac, scroll, dried and fresh flowers, wye herb, new grass, wheat cakes, an inkpot and a pen, a silver coin and the Panchanga of the New Year, as the foremost thing to be seen at the wee hours which is also known as the Brahma Muhurta. April 2022 Holiday Calendar With Major Indian Festivals and Events: Chaitra Navratri, Ramadan, Good Friday; Check List of All Important Dates and Bank Holidays for the Month.

Then on the holy day of Navreh, the family reopen the thali as per the tithi. The pen on the thali symbolises the quest for learning, the bread and rice are for wealth, and the mirror represents retrospection. Moreover, after uncovering the Navreh thali, each person in the family eats a walnut and the bitter wye herb to remind themselves of the problematic aspect of life and the sweet ones. Furthermore, families also visit temple of their local Goddess Sharika to offer her rice mixed with turmic and ghee and seek her divine blessings.

