Valmiki Jayanti is celebrated annually by Hindu devotees by organising Shobha Yatras and religious meetings. The occasion marks the birth anniversary of Maharshi Valmiki who is revered as the first poet of the Sanskrit language. The great sage is considered the 'Adi Kavi' and the author of the Hindu epic Ramayana. Valmiki Jayanti 2022 will be observed on Sunday, 9 October. The occasion, also known as Pragat Diwas, is celebrated by decorating Maharshi Valmiki's temples and offering his followers free food. We have compiled Valmiki Jayanti 2022 wishes, Happy Valmiki Jayanti 2022 messages, HD images and quotes. Five Quotes by Sage-Author Who Wrote the Epic Ramayana.

