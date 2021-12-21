The winter solstice, which is on December 21 every year, marks the longest nights and shortest days of the year for those living in the Northern Hemisphere of the planet. The event takes place when one of the Earth’s poles is tilted away from the sun at its maximum distance. Be it summer, spring, autumn, or winter, every season deserves a warm welcome. If you will be wishing your loved ones on the shortest day of the year, we bring to you Winter Solstice wishes 2021 to send on the occasion. Winter Season 2021 Google Doodle Shows Adorable Hedgehog Walking on Snow as Internet Giant Marks Winter Solstice!

