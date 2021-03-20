Happy World Sparrow Day 2021! Twitteratti shares Sparrow pics, quotes, Signal wishes, Telegram greetings, GIFs & videos on micro-blogging site. Check tweets:

Wishing all a Happy World Sparrow Day. It’s our responsibility to provide the avian companions natural surroundings. By conserving nature, planting more trees, feeding them water & food, the chirping of birds can be heard once again.#WorldSparrowDay pic.twitter.com/K3MWNTpxG6 — Sunil Deodhar (@Sunil_Deodhar) March 20, 2021

Happy Sparrow Day!

Today is #WorldSparrowDay. The need for marking this day was felt due to tremendous decrease in its population. The house sparrow is on the verge of extinction.#worldsparrowday2021 pic.twitter.com/jPtzJPQhNx — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) March 20, 2021

Beautiful Sparrows

Good morning Wish you happy Sparrow Day 🌺🌿 pic.twitter.com/CFaPKEFRa0 — Seema Prabhavalkar🇮🇳 (@SeemaMumbai) March 20, 2021

Sparrows

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)