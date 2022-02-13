Hazarat Ali Jayanti is a predominately Muslim festival that will be celebrated on 15 February 2022, i.e on the 13th day of Rajab in the Islamic calendar. Recognized for his courage and bravery, Hazarat Ali, also known as Ali ibn Abu Talib is believed to be the son-in-law of the Prophet Muhammad and also the first Iman by the Shia Muslims. People get together to offer prayers to the local mosque, families prepare traditional food and sweets, and small children are taught Hazarat Ali's contribution to the propagation of Islam. To commemorate the auspicious festival, we have curated the best wishes, HD Wallpapers, religious quotes, messages for WhatsApp, and Status for Telegram and Facebook. Hazarat Ali’s Birthday 2022 Date, History and Significance: Who Was Hazrat Ali? All You Need To Know About Ali Ibn Abi Talib’s Birth Anniversary.

