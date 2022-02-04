Alī ibn Abī Ṭālib also known as Hazarat Ali, is known to be a cousin, son-in-law and companion of the Islamic prophet Muhammad. The fourth rightly guided caliph who ruled from 656 until his assassination in 661, Alī ibn Abī Ṭālib is considered to be the first Imam by Shia Muslims. His birthday is popularly celebrated as Hazarat Ali's Birthday and is marked as a bank holiday in various parts of the country. Hazarat Ali's Birthday 2022 will be commemorated on February 15, and as we prepare to celebrate this day, here is everything you need to know about this observance, how to celebrate Hazarat Ali's Birthday 2022 and more. February 2022 Holidays Calendar With Festivals & Events: Know All Important Dates and List of Indian Bank Holidays for the Month.

When is Hazarat Ali's Birthday 2022?

Hazarat Ali's Birthday 2022 will be celebrated on February 15; this date is dependent on the Islamic Lunar Calendar. Born in the holiest place of Islam, Mecca, Hazarat Ali is considered to be a very important person in the Muslim community worldwide. His birthday is marked with various key celebrations in different parts of the world. Hazarat Ali's Birthday is a Bank Holiday in Uttar Pradesh in India.

History of Hazarat Ali's Birthday

Hazarat Ali was born on the thirteenth day of Rajab's Islamic month in 599 AD to Abu Talib and Fatima bint Asda. Born within the precincts of the Kaaba's holy sanctuary in Mecca, Ali is often referred to as the first male to adopt Islam, and many believe him to be the first Muslim. Hazarat Ali is said to have fought various battles with Muhammad and is respected and commemorated for his contributions and regarded for his bravery.

The celebration of Hazarat Ali's Birthday is often a grand community event. People gather to offer prayers, remember Hazarat Ali, and share his stories with the communities. Preparing a lavish feast to celebrate this day and the contributions of Alī ibn Abī Ṭālib is also a key part of this celebration.

