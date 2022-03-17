The Festival of colours and love, Holi is commemorated by get-togethers, feasts, music, dance, and sharing warm greetings. This year people will light the bonfire i.e. Holika Dahan on 17 March and Rang Holi (also known as Holi, Dhuleti, Dhulandi, or Dhulivandan) will be celebrated on March 18. Holi is observed on the Purnima Tithi and celebrates the eternal and divine love of Radha Krishna. To mark the colourful celebration, we have compiled Holi 2022 wishes, greetings, messages for WhatsApp groups, HD pictures for Facebook status, sayings, quotes for Instagram posts, and thoughts that you can share with your family and special friends. When is Holi 2022? Know Festival Date Observed 40 Days After Basant Panchami, History and Cultural Significance of 'Festival of Colours'.

Happy Holi 2022 Messages

Holi 2022 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Sticker Reads: May All the 365 Days of the Year Be As Merry as the Day of Holi. Happy Holi!

Colourful Pictures For Holi 2022

Holi 2022 SMS (File Image)

Colourful HD Image Reads: Spread the Colours of Love and Joy on the Happy Occasion of Holi. Wishing You a Very Happy Holi.

Holi 2022 SMS And HD Images

Holi 2022 Messages (File Image)

HD Wallpaper Reads: Happy Holi 2022! I Wish You a Colourful Day With All Kinds of Colour, Love, and Happiness.

Holi 2022 Quotes

Holi 2022 Greetings (File Image)

Facebook Status Reads: Wishing You All Good Health and Prosperity. May God Shower Us With His Blessings on the Occasion of Holi.

Holi Hai Wishes And Texts

Holi 2022 SMS (File Image)

Holi SMS Reads: May Good Health and Happiness Be Your Strongest Allies and Never Leave You. Have a Wonderful Holi.

Dhulivandan Images and HD Wallpapers

Dhulivandan (File Image)

Dhulivandan (File Image)

Holi 2022 Wishes: Festive Quotes, Messages and Colourful Images To Celebrate the Festival of Colours

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)