International Day of Education is observed every year on January 24th to mark the significance of education in ensuring peace, growth, and development. The United Nations General Assembly proclaimed the day as International Day of Education in 2018. This year marks the fourth year of the celebration with the theme "Changing Course, Transforming Education". To celebrate the day, we have compiled some impactful quotes by well-known faces along with HD Wallpapers dedicated to the International Day of Education. International Day of Education 2022: Know Date, Theme, History and Significance of the Day Dedicated to Education.

International Day of Education 2022 Thoughts

International Day of Education 2022 Quotes (File Image)

HD Image With Quote On Education Reads: It is the mark of an educated mind to be able to entertain a thought without accepting it. - Aristotle

Inspiring Sayings For International Day of Education 2022

International Day of Education 2022 Sayings (File Image)

HD Image With Quote Reads: Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever. - Mahatma Gandhi

International Day of Education 2022 Thoughts By Famous Figures

International Day of Education 2022 Thoughts (File Image)

Education Day Quote Reads: The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you'll go. - Dr. Seuss

Motivating Lines For International Day of Education 2022

International Day of Education 2022 Images With Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

International Day of Education Thought Reads: The roots of education are bitter, but the fruit is sweet. - Aristotle

Powerful Words And HD Images For International Day of Education 2022

International Day of Education 2022 Powerful Quotes (File Image)

Special Thought On Learning Reads: Anyone who has never made a mistake has never tried anything new. - Albert Einstein

