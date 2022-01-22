International Day of Education is the annual celebration that helps raise awareness on the importance of education, how to make it more accessible to everyone and why people need to complete their education. International Day of Education 2022 will be celebrated on January 24 and is sure to be filled with various key events and conferences that set the stage for some crucial conversations around education and schooling. As we prepare to celebrate International Day of Education 2022, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate International Day of Education, the International Day of Education 2022 theme and more. January 2022 Holidays Calendar With Festivals & Events.

When is International Day of Education 2022?

International Day of Education 2022 will be celebrated on January 24. Every year, this day is marked with various events to discuss and understand the role of education in building a sustainable and peaceful world. The United Nations initiated the commemoration of International Day of Education at the UN General Assembly on December 3, 2018. Every year, the topic of the celebration is decided with the help of the International Day of Education annual theme.

International Day of Education 2022 Theme

The theme for International Day of Education 2022 is “Changing Course, Transforming Education.” The theme aims to understand the impact of the past two years on the way we look at education globally and find new and innovative ways to make education once again accessible to all.

Significance of International Day of Education

There is no questioning the fact that education is the key to transformation and accessing opportunities worldwide. International Day of Education helps increase the reach of this vital tool. Millions worldwide still struggle to gain access to a classroom or quality education. This number has especially increased in the past two years as online learning or e-learning has become the way of life. Millions who did not have access to the internet or learning devices had to give up on their dream of schooling. The celebration of International Day of Education 2022 with the focus on Changing Course, Transforming Education is sure to tackle these struggles and find ways of bridging this gap.

We hope that you do your bit this International Day of Education to help have open conversations on this topic. Happy International Day of Education 2022!

