International Day of Sign Languages is observed on September 23 every year to mark the struggles faced by deaf people and other sign language users. It's the day to mark the creation of World Federation of the Deaf in the year 1951. International Day of Sign Languages is celebrated along with the International Week of the Deaf. The 2022 theme for this annual UN observance is "Sign Languages Unite Us!” So, let's support and unite to observe International Day of Sign Languages by sharing insightful messages and quotes. Get International Day of Sign Languages 2022 images and HD wallpapers for free download online. Autumnal Equinox 2022 Start Date: When Is the First Day of Fall? From Meaning to Significance, Everything To Know About September Equinox

