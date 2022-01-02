List of Festivals and Events Celebrated on January 2, 2022:

1. Hanuman Jayanti *Tamil

2. World Introvert Day

3. Saint Basil's Day 2022 in Portugal

4. National Personal Trainer Awareness Day

5. National Science Fiction Day

6. Motivation and Inspiration Day

7. Happy Mew Year for Cats Day

8. Swiss Cheese Day

9. National Buffet Day 2022 in United States

10. National Cream Puff Day 2022 in United States

