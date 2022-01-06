6th January is celebrated as Journalist Day in Maharashtra, which is also known as Marathi Journalist Day or Marathi Patrakar Diwas. This celebration is in order to commemorate the birth anniversary of the father of Marathi journalism, Balshastri Jambhekar. Talented and intelligent since childhood, he published the first Marathi Newspaper by the name 'Darpan' on 6th January 1832. Pay tribute to the Father of Marathi Journalism, Balshastri Jambhekar for his exceptional work in the field of Marathi Press by sending these amazing Journalist Day Wishes and Quotes: Marathi Patrakar Din 2022 Wishes: Political Figures Extend Journalist Day Greetings and Powerful Messages to Mark the Birth Anniversary Balshastri Jambhekar, Father of Marathi Journalism.

Marathi Patrakar Din 2022

Journalist Day Quotes (Photo Credits : File Image)

Journalist Day Image Message: The occasion of Journalist Day gives all of us an Opportunity to Thank all the Hardworking Journalists. Happy Marathi Patrakar Diwas 2022.

Journalist Day 2022 Quotes

Journalist Day In Maharashtra Images (Photo Credits : Pixabay)

WhatsApp Message For Journalist Day: Good Journalism can Make World a Better Place. Happy Journalist Day 2022.

Marathi Journalism Day 2022

Journalist Day 2022 Images (Photo Credits : File Image)

Text For Marathi Journalism Day: On the occasion of Journalist Day, let us extend our warm wishes to the Journalists who are always Enthusiastic about Presenting What is happening in this World. Happy Marathi Journalist Day!

Marathi Patrakar Diwas 2022 Greetings

Marathi Patrakar Diwas 2022 Wishes (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Text Messages For Journalist Day 2022: Journalism is a Great Way to Do Public Service. Happy Journalist Day 2022!

Marathi Journalist Day 2022 HD Images

Journalism Day 2022 Wallpaper (Photo Credits: Wikimedia)

Marathi Patrakar Diwas Image For Social Media: Wishing You All A Very Happy Marathi Patrakar Diwas 2022!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)