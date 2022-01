Marathi Patrakar Din 2022 or Journalist's day is celebrated in Maharashtra annually on 6th January. This celebration is in order to commemorate the efforts of the father of Marathi journalism Darpankar Bal Shastri Jambhekar. Balshastri Jambhekar is renowned for his contributions to the field of print media and social awareness. To pay tribute to the father of Marathi journalism for his noble work, political figures shared journalist day quotes and HD images on the Microblogging platform Twitter. Marathi Patrakar Din 2022: सुप्रिया सुळे ते राज्यपाल भगत सिंह कोश्यारी यांच्याकडून मराठी पत्रकार दिनानिमित्त शुभेच्छा; पहा ट्वीट्स.

Governor Of Maharashtra Wishes Everyone On Marathi Patrakar Din 2022

‘दर्पण’कार बाळशास्त्री जांभेकर यांना विनम्र अभिवादन व पत्रकार बंधू भगिनींना पत्रकार दिनाच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा Remembering the founder of ‘Darpan’ Balshastri Jambhekar. Extend my heartiest greetings to all journalists on Patrakar Din — Governor of Maharashtra (@maha_governor) January 6, 2022

Journalist's Day 2022 Greetings

Happy Journalist's Day 2022

Balshastri Jambhekar's Birth Anniversary

Marathi Journalism Day 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)