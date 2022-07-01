List of Festivals and Events Celebrated on June 1, 2022:
- Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra
- National Doctors' Day in India
- CA Day in India
- Canada Day
- International Joke Day
- Maharashtra Krishi Din
- International Chicken Wing Day
- National Postal Worker Day
