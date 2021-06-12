Here’s the list of festivals and events falling on June 12, 2021:

1. International Falafel Day

2. National Peanut Butter Cookie Day

3. National Cougar Day

4. Philippines Independence Day

5. National Rose' Day

6. National Loving Day

7. World Day Against Child Labour / Anti-Child Labour Day

8. World Gin Day

9. Record Store Day

10. 40th Anniversary of 'Raiders of the Lost Ark'

