Here are the festivals and events falling on this day:

International Widow's Day International Olympic Day / Olympic Day Run United Nations Public Service Day Panihati Chida Dahi Utsava National Typewriter Day National Pink Day National Hydration Day

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)