Khairatabad Ganesh is a famous Ganpati idol that is installed in the Khairatabad locality of Hyderabad. The Ganpati murti is very well-known for the massive height and laddoo on Bappa's hands that makes it exclsuive from other Ganpati idols. The immersion process is carried through shobha yatra (radiant journey) on the last day of Ganeshotsav, called Anant Chaturdashi. As Anant Chaturthi 2022 is being celebrated on September 9, Friday, the Khairatabad Ganesh idol has been set out for the Ganpati Visarjan procession to Hussain Sagar. If you can't witness the grand celebrations at the famous Ganpati pandal, watch Khairatabad Ganesh Shobha Yatra 2022 LIVE streaming online. Watch the live video telecast of Ganesh Visarjan celebrations from Hyderabad's prominent idol below. Lalbaugcha Raja 2022 Ganpati Visarjan Live Streaming Online: Watch Telecast From Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal on Anant Chaturdashi

Khairatabad Ganesh Shobha Yatra 2022 LIVE Streaming Online

