Anant Chaturdashi is being celebrated on September 9, Friday. The 10-day Ganpati festival comes to an end on this day when devotees bid adieu to Lord Ganesha who sets his journey back to Kailash Parbat. Famous Ganpati pandals take out procession to take Ganesha idols to river bodies for Visarjan. Among all, Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja carried out grand procession to mark the farewell of Ganpati Bappa with joy and fervour. They sing along and dance on their way and chant slogans to invite Bappa for next year's celebrations. Usually, the Ganpati Visarjan of Lalbaugcha Raja starts around 10 am on Anant Chaturdashi and continues till the next day. Observe the Anant Chaturdashi 2022 celebration by getting the online telecast and live streaming details from Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal. Be a part of virtual celebration that takes place on the tenth day of Ganesh Chaturthi. Watch Lalbaugcha Raja 2022 LIVE Ganpati Visarjan below. Lalbaugcha Raja 2022 Darshan: 8 Things To Know About Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal for Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations

Lalbaugcha Raja 2022 LIVE Ganpati Visarjan:

