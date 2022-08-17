Krishna Janmashtami festival is inching closer and people have begun their preparations for the big Hindu festival that celebrates Lord Krishna's birthday. The two-day celebrations begin on August 18, Thursday when devotees will mark Bal Gopal's birthday from the midnight and Dahi Handi will be followed on August 19, Friday. According to Drik Panchang, Ashtami Tithi Begins at 9:20 PM on August 18, 2022, and will go on till 10:59 PM on August 19, 2022. Know all about the Gokulashtami Puja Tithi Timings and Vrat Vidhi to celebrate the Hindu festival below. Learn about Krishna Janmashtami 2022 Date and its significance ahead of the auspicious day. Janmashtami 2022 Messages and HD Wallpapers: Celebrate Gokulashtami by Sharing Lord Krishna Images, Dahi Handi Wishes, WhatsApp Greetings & Festive Quotes With Friends and Family!

Krishna Janmashtami 2022 Date Is August 18 or 19?

