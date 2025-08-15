Krishna Janmashtami, also known simply as Janmashtami, is one of the most significant and sacred Hindu festivals. This divine and auspicious occasion celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu. Lord Krishna is revered as the Hindu deity of love, protection, and compassion. The festival is marked with great devotion, joy, and enthusiasm, reminding everyone of Krishna’s timeless teachings on truth, love, and righteousness. When Is Krishna Janmashtami Upvas 2025? Know Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Rituals and Significance of the Day That Celebrates the Birth of Lord Krishna.

People across the world observe Janmashtami with immense faith and happiness. The festival is also known by various names—Gokulashtami, Shrikrishna Jayanti, and in Gujarat, Satam Atham. In this article, we bring you the date, auspicious puja timings, shubh muhurat, rituals, and the significance of Gokulashtami 2025. Krishna Janmashtami 2025 Status in Marathi: Share Janmashtami Messages, Images and Greetings.

Krishna Janmashtami 2025 Date

This year, Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated on August 16, 2025. Devotees across the globe will mark the occasion with devotion, love, and vibrant festivities.

History and Significance of Krishna Janmashtami

Krishna Janmashtami holds immense importance in Hindu culture. Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu, was born to Maa Devaki and Vasudeva under challenging and extraordinary circumstances. Maa Devaki gave birth to Krishna at midnight while she and Vasudeva were imprisoned by the tyrant Kansa, Krishna’s maternal uncle. As foretold, Krishna later killed Kansa, freeing the people from his cruelty.

On Janmashtami, devotees worship Lord Krishna in his infant form—Laddu Gopal or Bal Gopal—with deep love and devotion. The day often begins with an early morning bath and cleaning of the puja area. Mandirs are beautifully decorated with flowers, balloons, and lights. Devotees ceremoniously bathe Laddu Gopal, dress him in new clothes, adorn him with peacock feathers and jewellery, apply chandan tilak, and offer sweets, panchamrit, and other delicacies. Many also recite verses from the Bhagavad Gita.

Krishna Janmashtami is a vibrant and joyous celebration filled with devotional songs, elaborate decorations, and the divine atmosphere of Laddo Gopal’s birthday. The festival fills hearts and homes with positivity, spiritual energy, and the eternal blessings of Lord Krishna.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 15, 2025 11:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).