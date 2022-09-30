Lav Kush Ramlila is known for its classic pandals that are themed differently every year. The famous Ramlila is held at the lawns of Delhi's Red Fort which attracts thousands of viewers during Sharad Navratri. Navratri 2022 began on September 26, Monday, which led to the beginning of Lav Kush Ramlila as well. The fifth-day performance by artists of Lav Kush Ramlila Committee will begin from 5 PM onwards on September 30, Friday. So, if you're looking for details of Lav Kush Ramlila 2022 Day 5 live streaming online, you've ended up at the right place. Click here to get live telecast details of Luv Kush Ramlila 2022. Prabhas to Burn Ravan's Effigy in Delhi's Lav Kush Ramleela at Lal Qila With Ayodhya's Ram Mandir Replica in Background

Watch Glimpses of Lav Kush Ramlila 2022 Day 4 Live Streaming Online

