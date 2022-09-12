South Superstar Prabhas will be burning the effigy of 'Raavan' at the famous Lav Kush Ramlila in Delhi this year. Like every year, the Lav Kush Ramlila committee will be hosting hundreds and thousands of people during the exuberant festivities of Dussehra in Delhi from September 26. Koffee With Karan Season 7: Anil Kapoor Says Sex Makes Him Feel Younger; Leaves Karan Johar and Varun Dhawan in Splits (Watch Promo).

Known for curating one of the most innovative 'Pandal' ideas, the committee is going to make Ayodhya's Ram Mandir-themed pandal at Red Fort lawns this year. Prabhas will be gracing the event on Vijayadashami which falls on October 5 this year. Speaking to ANI, Arjun Kumar, head of Lav Kush Ramlila committee, expressed his excitement about this year's plans and said, "Since Prabhas is already playing the role of Lord Rama in the upcoming film Adipurush, who better than him to set the evilness of Raavan on fire this Dussehra!"

He added, "Like always there are going to be three effigies - each of Raavan, Kumbh Karan, and Meghnaad, and Prabhas will shoot his arrow in the air to burn each of them off!" This year the effigies at the pandal are going to be 100 ft tall. Earlier, actors like Ajay Devgn and John Abraham have been a part of the committee's grand celebrations. Talking about the festival calendar this year, the 10-day-long Dussehra festivities will begin on September 26 and will culminate on October 5.

Every year, Dussehra is celebrated to commemorate the triumph of good over evil as Lord Ram killed Ravana on this day. In some regions, the celebration--also known as Vijayadashami--celebrates Goddess Durga's triumph over the buffalo Demon Mahishasura. Dussehra is observed on the day Dashami Tithi (tenth date) of the Shukla Paksha (bright fortnight) of the Ashwin month falls during the Aparahan Kaal.

