Lohri is a popular winter folk festival celebrated especially celebrated by Sikhs and it commemorates the end of the winter season. Lohri is all about bonfires, fancy foods, food baskets, and dancing to the tunes of hit chartbusters. The day of Lohri is determined according to the traditional solar calendar. It is celebrated mainly in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh where Punjabi, North Indian population is high. So, on the auspicious occasion of Lohri, send these heartwarming Lohri greetings and sayings to friends and beloved ones: Lohri 2022 Food Recipes: From Sarso Ka Saag to Pindi Channe, 5 Authentic Punjabi Dishes for 'Lohri ki Thaali' (Watch Videos).

Happy Lohri 2022 Wishes

Lohri Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Text Reads: May This Lohri Fill Your Life With Joy, Happiness, and Love. Wishing You and Your Family a Very Happy Lohri.

Lohri 2022 Greetings For Social Media

Lohri 2022 Quotes (Photo Credits : File Image)

Lohri Quote Reads: This Lohri, I Hope Your Life Is Filled With Happiness, Love and Joy. Here’s Wishing You and Your Family a Very Happy Lohri!

Lohri 2022 Image For Family And Loved Ones

Lohri Messages (Photo Credits : File Image)

Lohri Message Reads: May Your Year Be Just As Colourful and Joyful As the Festival of Lohri. Wish You a Very Happy Lohri!

Special Lohri Sayings For Status

Lohri 2022 Greetings (Photo Credits : File Image)

Lohri 2022 Saying Reads: Wishing This Harvest Season Brings Happiness and Prosperity to You and Your Family. Happy Lohri!

Beautiful Image For Lohri 2022

Lohri 2022 WhatsApp Wish (Photo Credits : File Image)

Lohri Message Reads : The Sound of Dhol Is in the Air, So Dance to Beats and Share and Care, May the Rhythms Always Keep You Happy. Happy Lohri!

