Lohri is just around the corner (Lohri 2022 date is January 13, Thursday) and Punjabis are all set to celebrate the harvest festival! The Sindhis too celebrate this festival and call it Lal Lohi or even Tira Moori. The festival is associated with worshipping Lord Agni and the Hindu God of fire and the rabi crop harvest. People celebrate Lohri with a bonfire at night as a part of the ancient tradition along with preparing some traditional food dishes for 'Lohri Ki Thali'. It is traditional to eat Makki di Roti with Sarso da Saag, sweets made from jaggery and sesame seeds. Speaking of the customary recipes that you can cook on Lohri, we have curated the best and easy recipe videos for all the major Lohri delicacies. January 2022 Holidays Calendar With Festivals & Events: Know All Important Dates and List of Fasts for the Month.

1. Sarson Ka Saag And Makki Ki Roti

Sarson ka saag topped with a big dollop of butter and served with Makki di roti is not only comforting but also it is a quintessential winter delicacy that is irresistible.

2. Gur Ki Roti

The sweet dish attains great significance in Punjabi cooking and is a never-miss food item on the day of Lohri.

3. Pindi Channe

No grinding, no frying, and no sauteing, this is one of the easiest and quick-to-make Punjabi dishes that is served with steamed white rice or roti.

4. Dahi Bhalle

Doesn't the name itself bring water to your mouths? Curd, tamarind sauce, dry fruits, urad dal and spices, very basic ingredients, and ta-da the traditional dish for your Lohri Ki Thaali is ready.

5. Murmura Ladoo

One just can’t imagine celebrating Lohri without Murmura Ladoo! For all people with a sweet tooth, try this crunchy and amazingly satisfying ladoos.

Mark the end of the Winter season with these drool-worthy dishes. Happy Lohri 2022!

