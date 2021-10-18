Bengali community is gearing up for another significant celebration after Durga Pujo, the five-day Durga Puja festival that concluded with Bijoya Dashami. It is Kojagari Lakshmi Puja also known as Kojagori Lokkhi Puja. Alpana or alpona or rangoli designs are a must during Kojagori Lokkhi Puja celebrations. Women mix rice powder with water for a liquid paste and use it to make alpona designs. Ahead of Kojagori Lokkhi Puja 2021 celebrated on October 19, Tuesday, people are searching for images and videos of alpona designs. Keywords like Kojagori Lokkhi Puja alpana, Lokkhi Puja alpona video, Lokkhi Puja alpona design, Lokkhi Puja alpona pics, and more going viral. This is why we bring you a collection of Kojagori Lokkhi Puja 2021 alpona design pics and videos.

Kojagori Lokkhi Puja Alpona Design Video:

Simple Kojagari Lakshmi Puja Rangoli Design Video:

Beautiful Rangoli Designs for Lokkhi Puja 2021:

Laxmi Pada Rangoli Designs for Kojagari Lakshmi Puja

