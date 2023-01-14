Magh Bihu is a remarkable harvest festival celebrated in North Eastern India, majorly in Assam. The festival marks the end of the harvest season and is regarded as the pride of the whole Assamese community. The festival is synonymous with fancy food and various kinds of rice cakes and sweets made of til and jaggery. Magh Bihu this year will be celebrated for two consecutive days on 14 and 15 January. Share these Magh Bihu 2023 greetings, HD images, Bhogali Bihu WhatsApp messages, festive wishes and quotes with everyone you know. Magh Bihu 2023 Date: Know Rituals, Maghar Domahi Shubh Muhurat and Significance of Celebrating The Harvest Festival of Assam.

Magh Bihu 2023 Greetings & HD Images

Magh Bihu 2023 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Wish You Good Health, Peace and Happiness on the Beautiful Day of Bihu. Happy Magh Bihu!

Magh Bihu 2023 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Bihu Bring Prosperity and Happiness to You and Your Family. Happy Magh Bihu.

Magh Bihu 2023 Images (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Wonderful Magh Bihu, My Dear Friend. I Hope You Have a Great Year Filled With Prosperity!

Magh Bihu 2023 HD Wallpapers (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Magh Bihu Shower You With Everything You Have Wished For. May There Be No Trace of Sorrow in Your Life.

Magh Bihu 2023 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Sweetness of Gur and the Warmth of til Bring Happiness to Your Life. Happy Bhogali Bihu to You and Everyone at Home.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)