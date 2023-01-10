New Year welcomes us with an array of cultural events celebrated with the utmost grandeur and splendour in every part of India individually. The month delves into some of the rich observances, like Makar Sankranti. The holy event is known by distinct names in different Indian regions. Assam observes the day as Magh Bihu, their annual harvest festival marked for a week. The celebration is developed by the Tibeto-Burman and Indo-Aryan cultures and festivals Magan of Kachari. Magh Bihu, known by names such as Maghar Domahi and Bhogali Bihu, is observed on the first day of Magh month as per Bengali Panjika. In the Gregorian Calendar, Magh Bihu 2023 falls on Sunday, January 15. North-East Indian states celebrate the occasion by praying to Agni, the Lord of Fire. January 2022 Holidays Calendar With Festivals & Events: Makar Sankranti, Republic Day, Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti; Know All Important Dates and List of Fasts for the Month.

Magh Bihu 2023 Shubh Muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, Sankranti Moment for Magha Bihu 2023 is at 08:57 pm on Saturday, January 14. Magh Bihu 2023 will be celebrated on Sunday, January 15.

Magh Bihu Rituals

Magh Bihu celebration is synonymous with authentic food and various kinds of rice cakes and sweets made of til, i.e. sesame and jaggery. Along with a great meal, Bhogali Bihu is also observed with folks lighting bonfires and erecting makeshift huts known as Meji and Bhelaghar. As a part of the tradition, Meji is made of leaves, bamboo and thatch. In Bhelaghar, people feast on delicious food items like Sunga Pitha, Til Pitha and other sweetmeats made from coconut like Laru and burn the hut the following morning. Famous Assamese games like tekeli bhonga and buffalo fighting are also organized during the harvest festival. Lala Ramswaroop Calendar 2022 for Free PDF Download: Get Panchang With List of Hindu Festivals, Events, Dates of Holidays, Fasts (Vrat) and Horoscope (Rashifal) in New Year Online.

Significance Of Magh Bihu

Magh Bihu celebration starts on the last day of the month of ‘pooh’ in the Assamese calendar. The first day of the joyous festival is called "Uruka", or rendered as Bihu Eve in English. On this particular day, women prepare for the next day by preparing all the traditional Magh Bihu dishes and a feast, "Bhuj," is arranged at night. On the second day, people make Meji which is the post-harvesting ceremony. Bonfires are illuminated in the fields, and people pray to their ancestral Gods for their well-being and growth. This is when the hard-working agricultural folk sit down to reap the blessings of their labour.

