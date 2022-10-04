Navrati 2022 has reached its ninth pious day, which the devotees will observe as Maha Navami. The day is devoted to worshipping the ninth form of Goddess Durga, Maa Siddhidatri. Maha Navami 2022 will be celebrated on Tuesday, 4 October. Navami is the third day of Durga Puja when the Goddess is to be worshipped as ‘Mahishasurmardini’, for people say that Devi Durga killed the buffalo demon Mahishasura on this day. To celebrate the auspicious observance, we have curated Maha Navami 2022 messages, Maa Durga HD wallpapers, Subho Nabami 2022 greetings, Happy Navami 2022 quotes and Subho Maha Navami 2022 sayings.

Watch: Maha Navami 2022 Greetings, HD Images And Quotes

