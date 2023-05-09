The legendary Rajput king Maharana Pratap, is often known for his exemplary valour and courage. One of Rajasthan's most renowned kings, Maharana Pratap was born on May 9, 1540, as Pratap Singh I into the royal Sisodia-Rajput dynasty of the Mewar region. People across the country are marking the latter’s birth anniversary today, as social media is flooded with congratulatory messages on the occasion. Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2023 Date in India: Know All About the Day That Marks the Birth Anniversary of One of the Greatest Kings of the Mewar Dynasty.

Netizens Commemorate Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2023

Remembering the great warrior, epitome of bravery, sacrifice and self-respect, king of Mewar Maharana Pratap Ji on his birth anniversary.#Maharanapratap pic.twitter.com/VLb1fqlOCm — Vishnu Vardhan Reddy (@SVishnuReddy) May 9, 2023

Internet Calls the King 'A Source of Inspiration'

Greetings on #MahaRanaPratap Jayanti 🙏🏻 MahaRana Pratap represents the proud history of Rajput Valour and tradition. His valour has been a source of inspiration to many including the famed Rajput Regiment #MaharanaPratapJayanti pic.twitter.com/EtyaTIORfX — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@Rajeev_GoI) May 9, 2023

#Maharanapratap Trends on Twitter

Remembering Maharana Pratap

Remembering Maharana Pratap on his Jayanti. Maharana Pratap was a great, Nationalist, warrior and the ruler of Mewar, but rules the hearts of every Indian till today.👑🚩🛐#Maharanapratap #MaharanaPratapJayanti pic.twitter.com/0viPfWIChg — SUMEET SR 🇮🇳 (@isumeetr) May 8, 2023

Great Warrior

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)