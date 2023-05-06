Maharana Pratap Jayanti is an annual celebration marked in India with great enthusiasm. The day celebrates the birth anniversary of Maharana Pratap, one of the greatest kings of the Mewar Dynasty and a well-known ruler from Rajasthan. Maharana Pratap was born in the 1568 C.E. and was a Hindu Rajput King of Mewar in Rajasthan, India. According to the Hindu calendar, it was Tritiya, Jyeshtha, Shukla Paksha, and 1597 Vikram Samvat when Maharana Pratap was born. This year, Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2023 will be observed on May 22. It will be Maharana Pratap’s 483rd birth anniversary this year. Maharana Pratap is best known for the Battle of Haldighati against Mughal emperor Akbar to defend his kingdom. He became popular for his military resistance through guerrilla warfare. May 2023 Holidays Calendar With Major Festivals & Events: List of Significant Dates in the Fifth Month.

Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2023 Date

Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2023 falls on Monday, May 22.

Maharana Pratap Jayanti Significance

Maharana Pratap is a prominent figure in contemporary Rajasthani culture and is viewed as a celebrated warrior across the country. He was the 13th king of the Mewar Dynasty and was born to the ruler Udai Singh II. He belonged to the Sisodiya clan of Rajputs and is revered and worshipped by many royal families in Rajasthan for his bravery and courage. Maharana Pratap is best known for the Battle of Haldighati against Mughal emperor Akbar to defend his kingdom. On Maharana Pratap Jayanti, processions are organized in parts of the country, hailing the great warrior to commemorate the king’s legacy. In some states, special pujas are performed in his memory, and cultural events are held to mark the occasion.

