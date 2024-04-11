Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jayanti Quotes and Messages in Marathi: In India, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jayanti is celebrated to honour the revered figure. This year, we celebrate Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jayanti 2024 on April 11. The day marks the birth anniversary of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, a prominent social reformer, educator, and thinker in India. Born on April 11, 1827, in the Satara district of Maharashtra, Jyotirao Govindrao Phule dedicated his life to the upliftment of the oppressed, advocating for education, and fighting social injustices like untouchability and the caste system. Along with his wife, Savitribai Phule, he pioneered women's education by establishing the first school for girls in Pune in 1848. Additionally, he initiated significant campaigns, including addressing the water crisis of his time. Through the 'Society of Truth Seekers,' he championed equal rights for underprivileged communities and spoke out against practices like female infanticide. Celebrate Mahatma Phule Jayanti 2024 by sharing quotes, sayings, and images in Marathi. Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jayanti Date, History and Significance: All You Need To Know About the Great Indian Reformer on His Birth Anniversary.

Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jayanti Quotes in Marathi

Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Quotes in Marathi (File Image)

Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jayanti Images in Marathi

Mahatma Phule Jayanti (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jayanti Banners in Marathi

Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Quotes in Marathi (File Image)

Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jayanti Photos in Marathi

Mahatma Phule Jayanti (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jayanti Wallpapers in Marathi

Mahatma Phule Jayanti (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Quotes in Marathi

Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Quotes in Marathi (File Image)

Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jayanti Quotes in Marathi

Mahatma Phule Jayanti (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jayanti Posters in Marathi

Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Quotes in Marathi (File Image)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)