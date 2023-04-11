The birth anniversary of Jyotirao Phule is celebrated annually on April 11 across India. Jyotirao Govindrao Phule was a social activist, thinker, writer, and anti-caste social reformer from Maharashtra. He is widely remembered as a champion of social justice and a source of hope for countless people across the country. Phule was a multifaceted personality who worked tirelessly for social equality, women empowerment, and boosting education. In 2023, India will celebrate the 196th birth anniversary of the great social reformer. As Jyotirao Phule’s birth anniversary nears, here’s all you need to know about the history and significance of the day. Jyotirao Phule Birth Anniversary 2023: Rajasthan Government Declares April 11 As Public Holiday.

Jyotirao Phule Jayanti Date

Jyotirao Phule Jayanti (Jyotirao Phule's birth anniversary) is observed on April 11 annually. This year, it will be celebrated on Tuesday.

All You Need To Know About Jyotirao Phule

Jyotirao Govindrao Phule was a social activist, anti-caste social reformer and writer from Maharashtra. He was born in Pune on April 11, 1827, to a family that belonged to the Mali caste and traditionally worked as fruit and vegetable growers. Phule was named after God Jyotiba as he was born on the day of Jyotiba's annual fair. His work extended to many fields, including the eradication of untouchability and the caste system and his efforts in educating women and oppressed caste people. He and his wife, Savitribai Phule, were pioneers of women's education in India. In 1848, he started his first school for girls at Bhide Wada in Pune. Later, he also established the Satyashodhak Samaj (Society of Truth Seekers) along with his followers to fight for basic rights for people belonging to the lower castes. Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jayanti 2023 Wishes and Tributes: Leaders, People Remember and Pay Homage To Indian Social Reformer on His Birth Anniversary.

Significance of Jyotirao Phule Jayanti

Jyotirao Phule is regarded as an important figure in the social reform movement in Maharashtra. The honorific Mahatma was first applied to him in 1888 at a special program honouring him in Mumbai. Phule was bestowed with the title of Mahatma on 11 May 1888. Meanwhile, the Indian Postal Department issued a postage stamp in the year 1977 in honour of Phule. Phule's work inspired BR Ambedkar, the first minister of the law of India and the chief of the Indian constitution's drafting committee. Ambedkar had acknowledged Phule as one of his three gurus or masters.

